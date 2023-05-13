Israel and Gaza militants agree ceasefire - Palestinian sources
- Published
Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants in the Gaza Strip have agreed a ceasefire from 19:00 GMT on Saturday to end deadly fighting, Palestinian sources have told the BBC.
The sources cited negotiations being brokered by Egypt. Israel and the PIJ are yet to comment on the issue.
On Tuesday, Israel launched air strikes on Gaza, saying it was targeting PIJ commanders who had planned attacks.
PIJ responded by firing a barrage of rockets at Israeli cities.
At least 33 Palestinians in the Gaza have been killed, about half of them civilians, since Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry there says. Another 147 people have been wounded.
Six senior leaders of the militant group have been killed.
One Israeli civilian has been killed and five wounded by Palestinian rocket fire in the same period, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service says.