Three Israeli soldiers killed near Egypt border

Border with Israel in the Negev Desert, south of Nitzana.Getty Images
Israeli forces have in the past clashed with drug smugglers near the border with Egypt
By Yolande Knell
BBC News, Jerusalem

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed and others wounded by a gunman near the border with Egypt, the army says.

It says a male and female soldier were shot dead on Saturday morning. Their bodies were discovered after an officer was unable to contact them.

The alleged attacker was later killed and a third Israeli soldier shot dead during a search operation.

The incident happened just hours after a drug smuggling operation had been thwarted at the border.

An Israeli military spokesman, Col Richard Hecht, said drugs worth 1.6m shekels ($400,000) had been seized after someone used a ladder to cross the fence.

He said that this was assumed to be connected to the later shootings.

Asked about the identity of the gunman, Col Hecht told journalists: "It could be Isil [the Islamic State jihadist group], it could be a border guard, it could also be a smuggler and we are still looking into it. It's still not clear what his identity was."

An army statement said: "An investigation is conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army."

Related Topics