Israeli strikes on Palestinian Jenin camp in West Bank
The Israeli army has launched a massive military operation on the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.
It started with multiple air strikes. Videos published on social media showed smoke rising from a residential block.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least one Palestinian was killed and another seriously wounded in an air strike carried out by an Israeli plane.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were striking "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area".
"We will not standby idle while terrorists continue to harm civilians using Jenin Camp as a hideout," they said, adding that the camp was a "terrorist stronghold".
Dozens of armed, masked Palestinians were deployed in the alleys of the camp.
Ahmed Zaki, a resident of the camp, told the BBC that "columns of Israeli army vehicles penetrated the outskirts of the camp from several streets".
Last month, the Israeli military killed at least six Palestinians during a raid into the Jenin camp, the first time in years that it has used attack helicopters in the West Bank.
Seven Israeli soldiers and border police officers were wounded in that attack.