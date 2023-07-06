Fighting to free the women and children enslaved by IS

Another man took pictures of Bahar and her children and sent them to Abu Shuja to prove that he had the right people. Then at about 03:00 the next morning, the family was woken up and told to get ready to move again. The man whose house they were staying in gave Bahar his mother's ID card and said that if anyone should stop and ask, she should say she was taking her son to visit the doctor. "We drove through lots of IS checkpoints but no-one stopped us."