Baghdad advertising boards turned off over porn screening
- Published
Iraqi officials have ordered all electronic advertising screens to be shut down in Baghdad after a hacker used one to show a pornographic film.
It happened at a major road junction in the Iraqi capital. Videos have been shared widely on social media.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.
A statement said the suspect was a technician who had financial issues with the company that runs the advertising screens.
He was said to have acted in retaliation.
The hacker "showed a pornographic film for several minutes before we cut the power cable" on Saturday, a security source who requested anonymity told the AFP news agency.
These "immoral scenes" prompted the authorities to "turn off all advertising screens in Baghdad" while they review security measures, the same official explained.
Screens in the capital - which are generally used to advertise products or politicians - were switched off on Sunday morning.