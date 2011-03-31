DAB digital radio

The BBC's digital radio offer in the UK includes BBC World Service 24 hours a day - a special digital radio is necessary.

Please note that if you listen to BBC World Service on the BBC Radio 4 DAB digital radio channel at night, programmes are replaced by BBC Schools programming between 0300 and 0500 hours UK time, Tuesdays to Fridays in term-time.

You should use the dedicated BBC World Service channel on DAB.

Information about coverage areas and digital radios

Digital listening through your TV

Freeview

If you view BBC digital television channels via Freeview, you can hear BBC World Service radio using the same equipment on channel 710 (recent changes to the service mean that you may need to retune your receiver to continue listening on channel 710).

Information about coverage areas and equipment

Digital cable

Subscribers who receive television from Virgin Media will also be able to hear BBC World Service radio on channel 906. Contact your local operator for information on digital cable in your area.

Digital satellite

BBC World Service is available 24 hours a day, free-to-air from the Eutelsat Hot Bird 8 at 13° East, transponder 50, vertical polarisation, 11727 MHz, Service ID 13907.

Hot Bird 8 services cover the whole of Europe (including the Canary Islands).

Freesat

BBC World Service can be heard on channel 711. Information about Freesat.

BBC World Service is one of the channels available to Sky Digital subscribers, channel 0115.

Analogue radio

BBC World Service can be heard overnight, from 0100 to 0530 hours UK time, on the BBC Radio 4 frequencies 92-95 FM and 198 kHz long wave.

Listening in the Republic of Ireland

There are no special frequencies for listening in the Republic of Ireland. However, it is possible to listen via the Eutelsat Hotbird 8 satellite (see above).