Where and how to watch BBC World News
- Published
At home
BBC World News, the 24-hour international news channel, is available in over 200 countries worldwide.
If you are in the US, Canada, Australia, India, Germany and South Africa you can use our channel finder to check your local listings.
For all other territories please check your local listings or contact a television provider in your area to find out how you can receive BBC World News.
In the US, BBC World News is available with a range of television service providers including Comcast (XFINITY), Time Warner Cable, Verizon, DirecTV, Charter, AT&T U-verse, Buckeye Cable and others. Some of our programmes are also available on PBS.
If you do not currently receive BBC World News, please contact your service provider to request it.
BBC World News is unavailable in the UK but some programmes and bulletins are also broadcast on the BBC News Channel.
While travelling
BBC World News is the go-to destination for travellers eager to keep up to date with the latest news from around the globe - whenever and wherever they want it.
The channel's content is available in millions of hotel rooms, on over 170 cruise ships, 53 airlines (including 14 distributing the channel live in-flight) and 23 mobile phone networks. Content services include the live channel, individual news bulletins, text feeds and programme packages.
To find out how you can view BBC World News while travelling, have a look at our partners website.