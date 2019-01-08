Sri Lanka profile - Media
Sri Lanka's media divide along language and ethnic lines.
Many of the main outlets are state-owned, including two major TV stations, radio networks operated by the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), and newspapers in Sinhala, Tamil and English.
They operate alongside privately-run TV and radio stations. Non-state media often engage in political debate and criticise government policies.
At the height of the civil war Sri Lanka was described as one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.
Despite the pledges given by President Sirisena in 2015 to investigate past attacks on journalists, nearly all the crimes of violence against journalists remain unpunished, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in 2018.
RSF said political control over media ownership is a major concern and has the potential to undermine pluralism and impartiality.
BBC World Service is carried by the SLBC under an agreement between the broadcasters.
There were some 6.7 million internet users by 2018 (Internetworldstats.com). The web is a popular and growing medium for news.
There were major restrictions to online connectivity and social media platforms during communal violence in early 2018, said US-based Freedom House.
Press
- Daily News - state-owned, English-language daily
- The Island - private, English-language daily
- Daily Mirror - private, English-language daily
- Dinamina - state-owned, Sinhala daily
- Lankadeepa - private, Sinhala daily
- Lakbima - private, Sinhala daily
- Uthayan - private, Jaffna-based Tamil daily
- Virakesari - private, Tamil daily
Television
- Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) - state-owned, operates Rupavahini in Sinhala, Channel Eye in English and Nethra in Tamil
- Independent Television Network (ITN) - state-run, Sri Lanka's first TV station
- Sirasa TV - private, Sinhala
- TV1 - private, English and Sinhala
- TNL - private, English and Sinhala
- ART TV - private, in English
- ETV - private, in English
- Swarnavahini - private, Sinhala
- Shakthi TV - private, Tamil
Radio
- Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) - state-owned, operates domestic services in Sinhala, Tamil and English, including widely-listened-to Commercial Service
- TNL Radio - private, English-language
- Sun FM - private, English-language
- Yes FM - private, English-language
- Sirasa FM - private, Sinhala
- Sooriyan FM - private, Tamil
- Shakthi FM - private, Tamil
News agencies/internet
- Lankapuvath - state-owned
- Roar Media - news, multimedia
- TamilNet - US-based Tamil news site, widely described as pro-Tamil Tiger