Sri Lanka profile - Media

Sri Lanka's media divide along language and ethnic lines.

Many of the main outlets are state-owned, including two major TV stations, radio networks operated by the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), and newspapers in Sinhala, Tamil and English.

They operate alongside privately-run TV and radio stations. Non-state media often engage in political debate and criticise government policies.

At the height of the civil war Sri Lanka was described as one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

Despite the pledges given by President Sirisena in 2015 to investigate past attacks on journalists, nearly all the crimes of violence against journalists remain unpunished, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in 2018.

RSF said political control over media ownership is a major concern and has the potential to undermine pluralism and impartiality.

BBC World Service is carried by the SLBC under an agreement between the broadcasters.

There were some 6.7 million internet users by 2018 (Internetworldstats.com). The web is a popular and growing medium for news.

There were major restrictions to online connectivity and social media platforms during communal violence in early 2018, said US-based Freedom House.

