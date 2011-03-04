Maldives profile - Media
Private broadcasters operate alongside outlets run by Public Service Media, a state body.
Non-state media report coming under pressure, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says the government "continues to persecute the independent media", and that political parties are the main source of threats. Journalists continue to face the threat of violence in reprisal for their work, particularly from Islamist militants.
The constitution guarantees freedom of expression so long as it is exercised in a manner that is "not contrary to any tenet of Islam". This encourages self-censorship in the media, says Freedom House.
State-run media and regulatory bodies, especially the Maldives Broadcasting Commission (MBC), have typically displayed bias in favour of the government and have restricted coverage of the opposition.
There were 446,000 internet users by July 2022, comprising 80% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Mihaaru - Dhivehi-language newspaper; its website publishes in English and Dhivehi
- Maldives Independent - news site, in English
- Sun Online - news site, in English and Dhivehi
- Miadhu - English-language pages
Television
- Public Service Media - state-run, operates Television Maldives (TVM)
- Raajje TV - private, pro-opposition
- Sangu TV - private
- VTV - private
Radio
- Public Service Media - state-run, operates Dhivehi Raajjeyge Adu (Voice of Maldives) and other networks
- Sun FM - private