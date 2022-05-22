'My first court case: Prosecuting my father's killers'

Mia Mohiuddin is a well-connected and wealthy man, his brother-in-law is an influential Bangladeshi politician. He had resources and a large team of lawyers at his disposal. These lawyers argued that he had had nothing to do with my father's killing, that he and my father had always been close friends and that there was no physical evidence against him - it was all circumstantial. Never mind that the other three men gave detailed confessions or that his behaviour in the aftermath was not what you would expect of someone close to our family. Mohiuddin, the man who had visited us so often in earlier years, stayed away from my father's funeral - he was the only faculty member who did not attend. Nor did he visit our family to offer us support.