Image copyright Reuters

US media reports suggest that notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was serving life for 11 murders, drug-dealing and extortion, has met a violent end at a prison in West Virginia.

Bulger, who was 89, was found dead after being moved to a new high-security prison.

He had suffered from a heart condition for many years.

Details of the killer's demise have not been confirmed but the prison's bureau said the FBI had been notified and an investigation launched.

Bulger was one of Boston's most high-profile gangsters and presided over an organised crime gang - the Irish-American Winter Hill mob - in Massachusetts from the early 1970s until the mid-1980s.

However, he lived a double life as a prized FBI informant, feeding the bureau information about rival criminals.

The agency previously described him as an avid reader with an interest in history, who could often be found in libraries or visiting historic sites.

'A sociopathic killer'

When he was captured in Santa Monica, California, in June 2011, Bulger had been living as a fugitive for 16 years. When Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy commandos in Pakistan, the mobster replaced him at No. 1 on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list.

Image copyright FBI/Getty Images Image caption The FBI released these retouched pictures of the fugitive in January, 2003

He was wanted on multiple counts including murder, extortion, racketeering and drug-dealing.

Tom Foley, who worked on Bulger cases for Massachusetts Police, told CNN: "The guy is a sociopathic killer, he loved that type of life. He's one of the hardest and cruellest individuals that operated in the Boston area. He's a bad, bad, bad guy."

The FBI had offered a $2m (£1.25m) reward for information leading to Bulger's arrest, and he was reportedly sighted in London several times.

In 2007, the US agency scoured Europe after footage appeared to show Bulger and his lover at a resort in Sicily - but it later proved to show some innocent German holiday-makers.

'Carries a knife'

The FBI warned that Bulger had a violent temper and was known to carry a knife at all times.

Prosecutors accused him of strangling two women (though jurors did not reach a verdict on one of the killings), and of torturing a man for hours before shooting him dead with a machine gun.

Born in 1929, he grew up in a poor suburb of South Boston. The nickname "Whitey" came about because of his light blond hair - but he reportedly hated it, preferring to be known as Jimmy.

His early criminal career included a spell robbing banks, which saw him dispatched to the notorious island prison of Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bulger in his Alcatraz mugshot, taken on 16 November, 1959

Other run-ins with the law included the accusation that he helped smuggle a cache of weapons from the US to the IRA in the early 1980s.

He went on the run in 1995 after an FBI agent on his payroll tipped him off to his imminent arrest. He used many aliases and disguises to avoid detection.

Before fleeing Boston he apparently stashed away millions of dollars in bank accounts and safety deposit boxes, some of them in the UK.

Bulger's dramatic, bloodthirsty story has inspired several films. Johnny Depp played the mobster in the 2015 picture Black Mass, while Jack Nicholson's character in 2006 Oscar-winner The Departed was also based on him.

Image copyright Boston Globe via Getty Images Image caption Johnny Depp (right) played Bulger in the film biopic Black Mass

In 2011, the crime boss was captured along with his long-time girlfriend Catherine Elizabeth Greig, a dental hygienist. Greig was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined $150,000 for helping Bulger to escape justice. She is currently in prison in Minnesota, scheduled for release in September 2020.

Brought down by a beauty queen

In a film-worthy twist, the pair had finally been discovered thanks to their neighbour Anna Bjornsdottir, an actress who was Miss Iceland 1974.

During a trip to Iceland, she switched on a TV news report about Bulger - only to realise he was living right beside her in Santa Monica, California.

She received a $2m reward for alerting the FBI.

Investigators found 30 weapons in Bulger's apartment, and more than $800,000 in cash hidden in the walls.

He also had a stack of books about criminals, including Escape From Alcatraz.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Whitey Bulger's apartment building in Santa Monica

Image copyright The Boston Globe via Getty Images Image caption Reporters look at a 2004 display boards detailing Whitey Bulger's possible sightings -and what he and Catherine Greig were believed to look like

Bulger and Greig had kept fit by walking on beaches and in parks, and the FBI listed them as lovers of animals and nature.

Senator brother

Bulger's brother William was a Massachusetts state senator, and also served as state senate leader.

William Bulger has insisted he knew nothing about his brother's life but was forced to resign as president of the University of Massachusetts in 2003 when it emerged that he had talked to his fugitive sibling by phone eight years earlier, and never reported it.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former senator William Bulger pictured outside court after his brother's arraignment in 2011

In August 2013, Bulger was convicted in Boston of 11 murders. The following November, he was sentenced to two life terms plus five years.

The two-month trial saw a series of witnesses give gruesome testimony, telling the court that Bulger would nap after killing his enemies.

The gangster refused to testify, calling the trial a sham. He denied that he had ever been an FBI informant - and at some points yelled angrily at witnesses.

Bulger's activities proved especially expensive to the US justice department, which paid more than $20m in damages to his victims' families - since he had technically been operating under government supervision while he killed them.

Judge Denise Casper told the mobster: "The scope, the callousness, the depravity of your crimes are almost unfathomable. Your crimes are made all the more heinous because they are all about money."