Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Faheem Mohammad: Jackson's children "were in panicked state"

Key aides of Michael Jackson have told the manslaughter trial of his doctor of events on the day the superstar died.

His personal assistant described a "frantic" call from Dr Conrad Murray.

Head of security Faheem Muhammad said he saw the medic try to revive the unconscious star, as two of Jackson's children looked on in tears.

Prosecutors say Dr Murray caused the death, in June 2009, with a lethal dose of the sedative, propofol. The defence says the star gave himself too much.

The pop star had been using the drug, which is usually administered intravenously, as a sleeping aid.

Michael Amir Williams, Jackson's personal assistant, told the court about a phone call he received from Dr Murray on the day of Jackson's death.

Mr Williams told the jury: "He said, 'Get here right away, Mr Jackson had a bad reaction. Get somebody up here immediately'."

'Very nervous'

He also gave details about how he dispatched security guards to the star's bedroom and said Dr Murray was "frantic" as Jackson's body was taken out to the ambulance.

He wanted to make sure that there was somebody else available to be of assistance Kathy Jorrie, AEG Live lawyer

Meanwhile, Mr Muhammad confirmed he saw an intravenous (IV) stand in Jackson's bedroom as the doctor tried to revive the star.

"Dr Murray was... on the opposite side of him [Jackson] near the far side of the bed on the other side," he said.

"He appeared to be administering CPR [cardio-pulmonary resuscitation], he appeared very nervous, he was on his side, he was sweating, he just, he appeared to be administering CPR."

Asked about how the star looked, Mr Muhammad said his eyes and mouth were slightly open, but agreed that he seemed already dead.

The security guard described the reactions of Jackson's teenage children, who were in the room at the time.

"Paris was on the ground balled-up crying. Prince was standing there and he just had a real shocked, you know, just slowly crying type of look on his face," he said.

CPR request

Earlier, the court heard that Jackson was energetic and performing well in the days before he died.

Promoter Paul Gongaware told the Los Angeles court that Jackson had been "fully engaged" in rehearsals for his forthcoming series of comeback concerts in London.

Image caption Fans of Michael Jackson hold signs outside the Los Angeles courthouse

Mr Gongaware told the court how Jackson asked him to employ Dr Murray as his doctor, adding that that the doctor initially asked for payment of $5m (£3.2m) for a year.

"I told him there's no way that's going to happen," he said, adding that Dr Murray was eventually offered the equivalent of $1.8m (£1.1m) per year.

Mr Gongaware also acknowledged that his firm, AEG, had been sued by Jackson's mother for negligent supervision of Dr Murray while he worked with the star.

AEG's lawyer Kathy Jorrie told the court that Dr Murray had asked for a CPR machine and an additional physician to help him care for Jackson in London.

"He wanted to make sure that there was somebody else available to be of assistance," Ms Jorrie told the court.

On Tuesday, the court heard evidence from Jackson choreographer Kenny Ortega, who told of an email he had written expressing "deep concern" over the singer's health about a week before he died, aged 50.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.