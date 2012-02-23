Puerto Rico media guide
Broadcasting is regulated by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Home-grown comedies, talk shows and Spanish-language soaps are staple fare on local TV stations. The multichannel offerings of cable TV are widely available.
News and talk and Spanish-language pop music are among the most popular radio formats.
There were 3 million registered internet users by July 2022, 10% more than the total population of the territory (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Television
Radio
- WIAC 740 - commercial, news and talk
- WBQN - commercial, news and talk
- WPRM 'Salsoul 99.1' - commercial, salsa and tropical music