Puerto Rico media guide

Broadcasting is regulated by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Home-grown comedies, talk shows and Spanish-language soaps are staple fare on local TV stations. The multichannel offerings of cable TV are widely available.

News and talk and Spanish-language pop music are among the most popular radio formats.

There were 3 million registered internet users by July 2022, 10% more than the total population of the territory (Internetworldstats.com).

