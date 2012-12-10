Matthew Good named as second winner for Powerball prize
The second winner of a record Powerball jackpot has been identified by Arizona lottery officials.
Matthew Good has chosen to receive a single payout of $192m (£119m) to avoid a possible tax rise in 2013.
He bought $10 of Powerball lottery tickets and had kept them in the sun visor of his car overnight before realising he was a winner.
He and his wife will split the $587.5m total prize with a Missouri couple who bought the other winning ticket.
Mr Good, who lottery officials said is in his 30s, and his wife live in an affluent suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, called Fountain Hills, where their ticket was sold.
They consulted a team of financial advisers after discovering that they had won.
'Incredibly overwhelming'
A lottery official said Mr Good intended to put together a financial plan, and also to set up a charitable organisation that would give money to causes he and his wife support, the Associated Press reported.
Mr Good also reportedly told officials that he enjoys his job and is not making plans to quit.
The couple had tried to remain anonymous, but Mr Good's name was released in response to a public records request.
Earlier, they said in a statement: "It is difficult to express just how thankful we are for this wonderful gift.
"We are extremely grateful and feel fortunate to now have an increased ability to support our charities and causes.
"Obviously, this has been incredibly overwhelming and we have always cherished our privacy."
The jackpot was the second-largest in US history.
The numbers drawn on 28 November were 5, 23, 16, 22, 29 and 6.
The other winning ticket was bought at a petrol station by Mark and Cindy Hill, of Dearborn, Missouri.
They said they would use their winnings to help their relatives, including grandchildren, nieces and nephews, pay for college.