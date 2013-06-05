TSA cancels proposal to allow knives on planes
- Published
The US transport safety authority has cancelled a plan to allow some small pocket knives aboard US flights for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chief John Pistole said the move came in response to resistance from flight attendants and the public.
He had said the change would allow screeners to focus on other threats.
The 9/11 hijackers used small knives to attack crew members and gain control of the planes.
"After extensive engagement with the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, law enforcement officials, passenger advocates, and other important stakeholders, TSA will continue to enforce the current prohibited items list," Mr Pistole said.
He initially proposed allowing passengers to bring blades shorter than 2.36in (6cm) and narrower than 0.5in into plane cabins.
Also under the proposed changes, billiard cues, ski poles, and lacrosse and hockey sticks would have been allowed in the flight cabins in carry-on luggage.
Fixed blades, razors and box cutters would still have been forbidden.
The TSA said the rules would have brought the US into line with international guidelines and offer a better experience for passengers.
The announcement was first made in March and the plan scheduled to start on 25 April. Days before the changes were scheduled to take effect the plan was delayed.