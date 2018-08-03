How has Obamacare fared under Trump?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What do Americans think of Obamacare?

With midterm elections fast approaching, national polls show Obamacare is still a key issue for Americans.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare or the ACA, is the largest overhaul of the US healthcare system since the 1960s. It aims to eventually slow the growth of US healthcare spending, which is the highest in the world.

A Gallup poll earlier this year found 55% of Americans worry "a great deal" about accessing and affording medical care - the fifth year in a row that healthcare has topped the issues list.

What is Trump doing about it?

President Donald Trump has pursued his promised efforts to dismantle the landmark 2010 healthcare law, but to what extent has he succeeded?

Repealing individual mandate

Individuals no longer have to pay tax fines for not having insurance, though average premiums overall will rise to account for the loss.

It was initially seen as the cornerstone of Obamacare - and Mr Trump even said repealing the mandate "means Obamacare is being repealed".

But the penalties and subsidies were not as successful as Obamacare's architects had hoped in driving younger, healthier Americans into participating.

Nevertheless, the ACA stumbles on without the individual mandate.

Creating 'skinny' plans

In June, the Trump administration allowed insurance companies to offer Americans cheaper, less-comprehensive policies called Association Health Plans (AHPs) that last only up to a year.

Since AHPs are short-term, companies can charge higher premiums or deny coverage based on medical history and pre-existing conditions, which the ACA made illegal for long-term plans.

Some AHPs may not cover basics like prescription drugs or maternity care.

These skimpy plans will appeal to young, healthy Americans, but as these people exit the Obamacare marketplace, those left behind and requiring more robust coverage will face higher premiums.

Shortening enrolment

Initially, users had 90 days to sign up for insurance on the federal marketplace.

Last year, the Trump administration cut it down to 45 days, and then closed the website every Sunday for 12 hours, citing maintenance.

Slashing advertising and outreach budgets

Funding for the "navigator" programme, under which trained individuals or organisations help people sign up for insurance through Obamacare, has dropped from $62.5m (£48m) to $10m under President Trump.

His administration has also cut Obamacare advertising spending to $10m - a 90% reduction.

Ending cost-sharing reduction payments

Cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments from the US government reimbursed insurance companies for covering lower-income Obamacare patients.

When the Trump administration cancelled these payments in October last year, insurance firms increased 2018 premiums to compensate for the loss. Some companies have even threatened to leave the Obamacare market next year because of it.

The end of CSR payments had little effect on lower-income Americans, who still receive other healthcare subsidies. But it did lead to a cost hike for patients who pay full-price for their medical coverage.

What's the impact?

Gallup reported that the uninsured rate had dropped to a record low of 10.9% in 2016, but has since risen to 12.3% post-Trump.

The 2018 government report saw 11.8 million Americans re-enroll in ACA plans, and 27% were new users. It's around 400,000 fewer people than 2017 - a smaller figure than expected given the administration's efforts.

Voters can also expect an updated figure for ACA insurance premiums - and they are expected to continue going up - in October, just weeks before elections.

A July Kaiser Health poll found that 47% of Americans think the Trump administration is trying to make Obamacare fail and think this is a "bad thing".

What does the existing law do?

The ACA aims to extend health insurance coverage to the estimated 15% of Americans who lack it and are not covered by other health programmes for the poor and elderly.

The law created state-run marketplaces - with websites akin to online shopping sites - where individuals can compare prices as they shop for coverage. Most states have chosen to use a marketplace run by the federal government.

Some of the more popular provisions include:

Children can stay on their parent's health care plan until age 26

No one can be denied insurance for a pre-existing medical condition

Companies can no longer charge women more than men

Businesses with more than 50 full-time employees must offer health insurance

'Don't take away our healthcare' says Trump country

Why do conservatives oppose the law?

Republicans say the law imposes too many costs on business, with many describing it as a "job killer". However, since the implementation of Obamacare, jobs in the healthcare sector rose by 9% and a 2017 study found that around 2.6 million jobs could be lost by 2019 if it is repealed.

Conservatives have also decried the act as an unwarranted intrusion into the affairs of private businesses and individuals.

During the Obama presidency, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives took dozens of symbolic votes to repeal the law and forced a partial government shutdown over the issue.

After repeated legal challenges, in 2012 the US Supreme Court declared Obamacare constitutional.

Despite having a majority on Capitol Hill under President Trump, a Republican repeal bid failed in dramatic fashion this year.