Former US first daughter Chelsea Clinton pregnant
Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is pregnant with her first child.
Ms Clinton, 34, and husband Marc Mezvinsky will welcome the new addition to their family later this year.
Ms Clinton currently serves as vice chair of the charitable Clinton Foundation, focusing on global health initiatives.
She has told US media she has not ruled out a political run in the future.
Chelsea Clinton made the announcement at a public event with her mother in New York organised by a Clinton Foundation initiative to advance the cause of women and girls around the world.
"Mark and I are very excited that we have our first child arriving," she said.
"I certainly feel all the better whether it's a girl or a boy that she or he will grow up in a world full of so many strong young female leaders," she added.
"I just hope that I will be as good a mom to my child... as my mother was to me."
Hillary Clinton is currently considered a strong contender for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, although she has yet to announce her intent to run.