Key quotes: Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress Published 3 March 2015

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given a speech to a joint session of Congress in which he warned against Iran's nuclear ambitions and negotiations over its current nuclear programme.

The invitation to speak from House Speaker John Boehner was done without the White House's input.

Mr Netanyahu and the Obama administration are at odds over negotiations with Iran.

Here are some of the key quotes from Mr Netanyahu' speech.

"But Iran's regime is not merely a Jewish problem, any more than the Nazi regime was merely a Jewish problem. ... So, too, Iran's regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel, but also the peace of the entire world."

"Don't be fooled. The battle between Iran and ISIS doesn't turn Iran into a friend of America."

"Iran has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted."

"Why should Iran's radical regime change for the better when it can enjoy the best of both world's: aggression abroad, prosperity at home?"

"If Iran wants to be treated like a normal country, let it act like a normal country."

"Now we're being told that the only alternative to this bad deal is war. That's just not true."

"As prime minister of Israel, I can promise you one more thing: Even if Israel has to stand alone, Israel will stand. But I know that Israel does not stand alone. I know that America stands with Israel."