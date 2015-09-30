Image copyright Getty Images

Donna Shalala, a cabinet secretary under former US President Bill Clinton and the head of his family's charitable foundation, has suffered a stroke.

Ms Shalala, 74, fell ill on Tuesday evening after leaving a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

She was named chief executive of the Clinton Foundation in August.

"Fortunately, she was with colleagues at the time," the Clinton family said in a statement. "Initial reports are very encouraging."

The New York Times reported that Ms Shalala was alert and making jokes after receiving treatment at a New York hospital.

The charitable organisation and its international arm - the Clinton Global Initiative - was set up after Bill Clinton left the presidency.

The foundation's finances have become the subject of scrutiny after Hillary Clinton began her campaign for president.

Ms Shalala served eight years as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and is a close friend of the Clinton family.