A teenager survived a mass shooting at an Oregon college because the gunman believed she was dead, her father said.

Randy Scroggins said the attacker ignored his daughter Lacey because she was covered by the body and blood of another victim. Instead the gunman shot dead another student.

Nine people were killed in the shooting at a community college in Oregon.

The gunman, Chris Harper Mercer, 26, shot himself dead after exchanging fire with police.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 67. Eight were students while the oldest was a teacher.

Mr Scroggins, a pastor, said he was indebted to the family of 20-year-old Treven Anspach, who was shot after Mercer passed over his daughter.

"I will say thank you for giving birth to the one that saved my baby."

Mr Scroggins also said his daughter told him Mercer had spared one student to deliver a message to the authorities.

Other students' relatives have backed up the account: Bonnie Schaan, mother of Cheyeanne Fitzgerald, said she was told by her 16-year-old daughter the gunman told a classmate they were "going to be the lucky one".

It is unclear why Mercer carried out the killings. The authorities have not released the contents of notes left by him.

Two survivors have said religion was an issue - the gunman asked his victims to state their religion and shot dead the Christians.

Police discovered 14 weapons at his home and the college.

His father, Ian Mercer, told CNN he had no idea how his son had amassed such an arsenal and said the attack would not have happened if the US had stricter gun control laws.

President Barack Obama on Friday expressed his anger at gun violence, calling on the public to press their politicians to support reform.