Quiz: Which guns are banned across the US?
- 8 October 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Each state within America has different laws regulating the purchase and possession of guns, but which firearms are banned across the US?
Which guns are banned in the US?
Users of the BBC News app tap here to take the quiz.