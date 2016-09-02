Hurricane Hermine: the images that capture the storm
As Hurricane Hermine heads for Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm, the people of Florida count the cost of the first hurricane to hit the state in a decade.
It is tricky reporting on live TV in the middle of a hurricane, as this journalist near a sea wall in Cedar Key found out.
In the storm surge that came with the hurricane, waves swept a large amount of debris onto the shore in the town of Cedar Key.
This house in Cedar Key lost its front, one of many properties to have been damaged.
Many places are suffering from very high water resulting from the storm surge, like here in Steinhachee, Florida.
Florida Governor Rick Scott has warned people to stay vigilant with life-threatening coastal flooding and rip currents likely to continue.
There is no estimate for the damage done yet, but businesses are taking stock in Florida as the storm passes inland.
Real estate in a real state, but these estate agents in Cedar Key are putting on a brave face and got on with the clear-up operation.
There was damage in Georgia too, like here in Valdosta, where a man tries to open the back door of his father's house. More than 100,000 people are reported to be without electricity.
It will take a while before Tom Reams' daughter can use her car again.
For some, the aftermath of Hermine brought enjoyment though.