Hurricane Hermine: the images that capture the storm

  • 2 September 2016

As Hurricane Hermine heads for Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm, the people of Florida count the cost of the first hurricane to hit the state in a decade.

  • A news reporter doing a stand up near a sea wall in Cedar Key, Florida is covered by an unexpected wave as Hurricane Hermine nears the Florida coast, Thursday, 1 September 2016. AP

    It is tricky reporting on live TV in the middle of a hurricane, as this journalist near a sea wall in Cedar Key found out.

  • A street is blocked from debris washed up from the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine Friday, 2 September 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. AP

    In the storm surge that came with the hurricane, waves swept a large amount of debris onto the shore in the town of Cedar Key.

  • The front of a residence that was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine is seen, Friday, 2 September 2016, in Cedar Key, Florida AP

    This house in Cedar Key lost its front, one of many properties to have been damaged.

  • Lynne Garrett speaks to loved ones on the phone as she surveys damage outside of her home from the winds and storm surge associated with Hurricane Hermine which made landfall overnight in the area on 2 September 2016 in Tampa, Florida Getty Images

    Many places are suffering from very high water resulting from the storm surge, like here in Steinhachee, Florida.

  • Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey the rising water coming from the Gulf of Mexico into their neighbourhood as winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Hermine impact the area on 1 September 2016 at in Holmes Beach, Florida. Getty Images

    Florida Governor Rick Scott has warned people to stay vigilant with life-threatening coastal flooding and rip currents likely to continue.

  • A business owner clears debris outside his office after Hurricane Hermine passed through Friday, 2 September 2016, in Cedar Key, Florida AP

    There is no estimate for the damage done yet, but businesses are taking stock in Florida as the storm passes inland.

  • Shawn Stephenson, left, and Marshall Dimick clear water from a real estate office that was flooded by Hurricane Hermine Friday, 2 September 2016, in Cedar Key, Florida. AP

    Real estate in a real state, but these estate agents in Cedar Key are putting on a brave face and got on with the clear-up operation.

  • Melvin Gatlin Jr. walks to the back door of his father's house in Valdosta, Ga., beneath a pine tree that crashed onto the roof, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. AP

    There was damage in Georgia too, like here in Valdosta, where a man tries to open the back door of his father's house. More than 100,000 people are reported to be without electricity.

  • Tom Reams looks over a tree on top of his 15 year old daughter's Volkswagen Beetle and house cause by the wind and storm surge from Hurricane Hermine at Alligator Point, Florida 2 September 2016. Getty Images

    It will take a while before Tom Reams' daughter can use her car again.

  • Connor Sidman and his mother Peggy Sidman get hit by a wave, as they take in the sights from the railing of Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, 2 September 2016. AP

    For some, the aftermath of Hermine brought enjoyment though.

