Eating roadkill in West Virginia

Timothy Schoolcraft worked through the heat of day to set up canvas stalls for the roadkill festival, despite breaking his ribs and leg in car accident in June. He remembers what Marlinton used to be like during the boom years of the 1970s, when he worked as an artisan in a local shoe factory. "I miss it," he says, referring to the now-closed factory. "This place isn't the same. On Friday night, if you didn't get into town before 5pm, you couldn't find a parking space. We had three pool bars. Hot dogs were 10 cents. It's all gone now."