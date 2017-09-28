Trump presidency

Trump's tax plan could benefit Trump

The president says his tax proposals are "not good" for him personally - but is that really true?

Anthony Zurcher North America reporter

Russia: The 'cloud' over the White House

The long saga of US inquiries into possible collusion between the Trump team and Moscow.

Trump's longstanding nuclear fixation

The president's recent nuclear sabre-rattling shouldn't be viewed as an isolated incident.

Anthony Zurcher North America reporter

What has Trump achieved at half-way mark?

Donald Trump says his administration is one of the greatest ever, but do the facts back that up?

Full text of inauguration speech

The full speech delivered by new US president after taking the oath of office.

Why are these stars 'taking a knee'?

What Trump supporters want

The people around Donald Trump

Where Trump stands on key issues

The end of the Anglo-American order?

Will Trumpcare replace Obamacare?

Video

How Obama spent his last day

Incredible journey of Trump's mother

  • 19 January 2017
  • From the section Scotland

