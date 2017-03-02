Melania Trump reads Dr Seuss to sick children in hospital
- Published
US First Lady Melania Trump has visited a New York City hospital to read to sick children for World Book Day.
She brought a copy of Oh, The Places You'll Go! by Dr Seuss, which she said was one of her favourite books.
"I came to encourage you to read - and to think about what you want to achieve in life," the first lady said in the Manhattan paediatrics ward.
The appearance was to mark World Reading Day, where public figures sit down and read to young children.
"We will read some books today," Mrs Trump said to the children at New York Presbyterian Hospital. "So do you know what is today? It's a reading day."
First Lady goes solo - Analysis by Tara McKelvey, BBC News, New York
Melania Trump has been cast as a different kind of first lady: an enigmatic figure who's kept a low profile. She's made few public appearances, and she wears dark sunglasses when she travels with her husband.
On a recent trip they walked back to the airplane's press cabin, and she stayed silent while he joked with reporters. Her hospital visit was one of her first solo ventures as first lady: two cameramen and I travelled in her motorcade and watched her read to children.
Afterwards I asked her about the hospital. She started to speak - but was pulled away and asked to pose for more photos. She's new to her role, but she may decide to raise her profile: just because she's quiet doesn't mean she has nothing to say.
"You go places where you feel better," she told the sick children.
The first lady came from Trump Tower bearing a white box filled with Dr Seuss books bound with a golden ribbon.
"You'll be as famous as famous can be," she read, holding up the book to display the pictures, "with the whole wide world watching you win on TV".
Seated in a wooden chair, Mrs Trump wore black stilettos and a large diamond ring as she read to the children.