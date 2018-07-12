No Donald Trump rally during the presidential campaign was complete without the crowd chanting "Build the wall, build the wall!"



It was the policy that defined Mr Trump's insurgent run for office, so it was little surprise that who would pay for the wall caused a diplomatic dispute just days into his presidency.



Mr Trump, who has said repeatedly that Mexico will pay it, officially announced his intention to build the wall in an executive order signed on 25 January 2017.



Two days later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto used a televised address to tell Mr Trump: "I've said time and again: Mexico won't pay for any wall."



More than a year later, Mr Trump is still tweeting about it: "Our Southern Border is under siege. Congress must act now to change our weak and ineffective immigration laws. Must build a Wall."



Construction on the wall is yet to start because Mr Trump needs Congress to pass the funding for it, but there is evidence that law enforcement agencies on the border have been given more power.



Mr Pena Nieto, who has now been replaced, met Mr Trump once on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany last July. He was due to visit the White House but twice cancelled planned trips because of disagreements with the US president.



The most recent one came in February when Mr Trump is said to have lost his temper during a phone call with Mr Pena Nieto when he refused to change his position on the wall.



Mr Trump appears to have changed tack with Mexico's new leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They spoke for the first time at the beginning of July and, according to Mr López Obrador, the wall was not brought up by Mr Trump.



How long the cordial tone lasts is unclear, but Mr Trump is sending a delegation to meet the new leader, including his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.