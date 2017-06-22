Trump v Comey: Who said what

What Mr Trump says: He was asked in a Fox News interview on 12 May if he had asked Mr Comey for loyalty, and responded: "No, I didn't, but I don't think it would be a bad question to ask. I think loyalty to the country, loyalty to the US, is important. You know, it depends on how you define loyalty, number one. Number two, I don't know how it got out there because I didn't ask that question."