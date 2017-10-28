Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mueller is leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election

The first charges have been filed in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russia interference in the 2016 US election, media reports say.

It was not clear what the charges were and who they targeted, CNN and Reuters reported quoting unnamed sources.

Anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said.

US intelligence agencies said earlier this year the Russian government sought to help Donald Trump win the election.

The document said that Russia led a campaign to "denigrate" his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton by hacking into email accounts and paying social media "trolls" to make nasty comments.

Mr Mueller's investigation is looking into any links between Russia and the Trump campaign. Both deny there was any collusion.

The charges, approved by a federal grand jury in Washington, are sealed under orders from a federal judge, the reports added.

A spokesman for Mr Mueller has declined to comment on the reports. His team is known to have conducted extensive interviews with several current and former White House officials.

Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed by the Justice Department as special counsel in May shortly after Mr Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Mr Trump said on Twitter on Friday that it was now "commonly agreed" that there was no collusion between him and Russia, but said that there were links between Moscow and Mrs Clinton.

Republican lawmakers have said that a uranium deal with a Russian company in 2010, when Mrs Clinton was secretary of state, was sealed in exchange for donations to her husband's charity.

An investigation has been opened into the case. Democrats say it is an attempt to divert attention from the alleged ties between Russia and Mr Trump.