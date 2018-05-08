Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Celebrities hit the red carpet at the Met Gala sporting outfits inspired by Catholicism

The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York's social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world.

It is known for its expensive tickets, exclusive guest list, and extravagant outfits that are based around a different theme each year.

This year, the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry's case - oversized angel wings.

The stories behind six of the most captivating outfits

Image copyright PA Image caption Rihanna wore a papal-inspired gown in honour of this year's theme

Image copyright PA Image caption Actress and model Olivia Munn donned a chainmail dress

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his new partner, singer Grimes, made their debut as a couple. She wore a necklace based on the logo of his company, Tesla

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emmy Award winner and Master of None actress Lena Waithe made a powerful statement with a rainbow pride cape

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lawyer Amal Clooney, who was a co-host of this year's gala, arrived with her husband George

"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met's website.

"Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Princess Beatrice attended in a purple, floor-length gown

Image copyright AFP Image caption Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event, described her dress as "Cardinal Chanel"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of American hip hop trio Migos sported vibrant tuxedos

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frances McDormand (L), who won this year's Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, posed with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (C) and actress Anne Hathaway (R)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, were seen on the red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scandal actress Kerry Washington delighted onlookers in a gold-sequined gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Diane Kruger wore a celestial-inspired dress with a long train and matching veil

