US & Canada

Met Gala 2018: Celebrities share divine looks on red carpet

  • 8 May 2018
Related Topics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionCelebrities hit the red carpet at the Met Gala sporting outfits inspired by Catholicism

The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York's social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world.

It is known for its expensive tickets, exclusive guest list, and extravagant outfits that are based around a different theme each year.

This year, the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry's case - oversized angel wings.

The stories behind six of the most captivating outfits

Rihanna wears a papal-inspired gown in honour of this year's theme. Image copyright PA
Image caption Rihanna wore a papal-inspired gown in honour of this year's theme
Presentational white space
Actress Olivia Munn dons a chainmail dress Image copyright PA
Image caption Actress and model Olivia Munn donned a chainmail dress
Presentational white space
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his new partner, singer Grimes, made their debut as a couple. She wore a necklace based on the logo of his company, Tesla
Lena Waithe arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Emmy Award winner and Master of None actress Lena Waithe made a powerful statement with a rainbow pride cape
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrive on the red carpet. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Lawyer Amal Clooney, who was a co-host of this year's gala, arrived with her husband George

"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met's website.

"Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."

Princess Beatrice wears a floor-length purple gown at the New York Met Gala. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Princess Beatrice attended in a purple, floor-length gown
Presentational white space
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Image copyright AFP
Image caption Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event, described her dress as "Cardinal Chanel"
Presentational white space
Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of American hip hop trio Migos arrive in vibrant tuxedos. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of American hip hop trio Migos sported vibrant tuxedos
Actress Frances McDormand (L), Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (C) and actress Anne Hathaway (R) appear together on the red carpet. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Frances McDormand (L), who won this year's Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, posed with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (C) and actress Anne Hathaway (R)
NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, appear on the red carpet. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, were seen on the red carpet
Actress Kerry Washington delights onlookers in a gold-sequined gown. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Scandal actress Kerry Washington delighted onlookers in a gold-sequined gown
Presentational white space
Diane Kruger arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Actress Diane Kruger wore a celestial-inspired dress with a long train and matching veil

All images subject to copyright.

More on this story