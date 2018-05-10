US & Canada

In pictures: California's neon blue tide

  • 10 May 2018

A dazzling neon blue tide in San Diego, California, has got people out on the beach snapping the waves.

The electric aqua colours are caused by a tide of blooming algae - by day the plankton turn the water red, but come nightfall they radiate a blue glow when the algae are disturbed by movement, such as waves crashing on to the shoreline.

Bioluminescent light shows are not uncommon globally, but the last red tide in San Diego was in 2013 - and it's no less beautiful each time they grace the oceans.

Image caption The red tide is bringing a beautiful light night-time display to San Diego beaches
Image caption "It's pretty incredible to see bioluminescence in person, but it can be surprisingly easy to miss," photographer Jack Fusco says. He captured this observer on a vantage point
Image caption Distant city lights contrast with the algae riding the waves
Image caption These ghostly waves were shot by Antonella Wilby, a PhD student in San Diego who regularly posts marine life pictures on her Instagram @aaaaaantonella
Image caption Jack Fusco captured the clarity of the aqua colours on the shoreline. "After your eyes have adjusted, you can start seeing different hues of blue and it's really mesmerising to watch," he says
Image caption Antonella Wilby also caught this ghostly glow
Image caption Bioluminescent algae weren't the only visitors creating a buzz in San Diego. Last night Jack Fusco turned his camera on the throngs of algae-spotters. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to capture and share that with people," he says

