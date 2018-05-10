In pictures: California's neon blue tide

A dazzling neon blue tide in San Diego, California, has got people out on the beach snapping the waves.

The electric aqua colours are caused by a tide of blooming algae - by day the plankton turn the water red, but come nightfall they radiate a blue glow when the algae are disturbed by movement, such as waves crashing on to the shoreline.

Bioluminescent light shows are not uncommon globally, but the last red tide in San Diego was in 2013 - and it's no less beautiful each time they grace the oceans.

Image copyright Erik Jepsen Image caption The red tide is bringing a beautiful light night-time display to San Diego beaches

Image copyright Jack Fusco Photography Image caption "It's pretty incredible to see bioluminescence in person, but it can be surprisingly easy to miss," photographer Jack Fusco says. He captured this observer on a vantage point

Image copyright Bryndan Bedel Image caption Distant city lights contrast with the algae riding the waves

Image copyright Antonella Wilby Image caption These ghostly waves were shot by Antonella Wilby, a PhD student in San Diego who regularly posts marine life pictures on her Instagram @aaaaaantonella

Image copyright Jack Fusco Photography Image caption Jack Fusco captured the clarity of the aqua colours on the shoreline. "After your eyes have adjusted, you can start seeing different hues of blue and it's really mesmerising to watch," he says

Image copyright Antonella Wilby Image caption Antonella Wilby also caught this ghostly glow

Image copyright Jack Fusco Photography Image caption Bioluminescent algae weren't the only visitors creating a buzz in San Diego. Last night Jack Fusco turned his camera on the throngs of algae-spotters. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to capture and share that with people," he says

By UGC & Social news