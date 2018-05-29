Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators protest against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project

Canada will purchase Kinder Morgan's TransCanada pipeline and related infrastructure in a C$4.5bn ($3.4bn; £2.6bn) federal investment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government would acquire the troubled pipeline expansion project on Tuesday.

The Trans Mountain extension would connect Alberta to British Columbia and triple Kinder Morgan's capacity.

The project faces fierce opposition from the government of British Columbia (BC) and environmentalists.

Numerous indigenous groups also oppose the project, though a number of First Nations have signed on to the expansion project.

Opponents of the Kinder Morgan project are concerned over the environmental impact of extracting more fossil fuels from Alberta's oil sands and the possibility of an oil tanker spill in Canada's Pacific waters.

The federal government has been in talks with the Texas-based energy infrastructure company for weeks over the future of its controversial Trans Mountain expansion.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the TransCanada expansion will move forward

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is in the national economic interest. The expansion project received federal approval in 2016.

But the pipeline faces legal and regulatory challenges from BC that has delayed construction of the project.

Mr Morneau said the deal with Kinder Morgan is likely to be closed by August 2018.

"This is an investment in Canada's future," he said.

The federal finance minister said the government does not plan to be the long-term owner of the pipeline and expects the project to be transferred to private sector investors "at an appropriate time".

Kinder Morgan, the company behind the pipeline, suspended non-essential spending on the project in April. The company said it would decide on the pipeline project's fate on 31 May.

The company's announcement ramped up the fight over the contentious project, which has pit the federal government and the landlocked province of Alberta against BC.

The two western provinces have been sparring over the pipeline, a situation that Mr Morneau said cannot be allowed to "fester".

Last month, about 200 protesters opposing the expansion were arrested for breaking a court injunction barring them from entering within five metres (16ft) of two Kinder Morgan terminals in Burnaby, BC.