A homemade bomb has exploded at a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, injuring 15 people.

Police said two suspects entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the Ontario city late on Thursday and detonated the improvised bomb.

Ambulance services said that three of the 15 people taken to hospital had "critical blast injuries".

Two male suspects fled the scene immediately after the explosion in the city, which is near Toronto.

Peel Regional Police said they had received a call about the incident at 22:32 local time (02:32 GMT).

Skip Twitter post by @PeelPoliceMedia 2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018 Report

Police issued CCTV footage of the two suspects, describing them both as men around 5ft 10 in height with light or fair skin, and appealing for help identifying them.

One man was described as "stocky" and in his mid-20s, while the other was of thin build. Both wore blue jeans and dark hoodies, and had covered their faces.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Sergeant Matt Bertram told the Associated Press the two men just "dropped off this device, and took off right away".

"We have no indication to call it a hate crime or any kind of terrorism act," he added.

Canadian broadcaster CBC reported a heavy police presence, complete with "tactical teams" - and said an officer on the scene could not say whether there was a further threat to public safety.

One eyewitness speaking to CBC said he was at a different restaurant nearby when the explosion happened. He suggested that a birthday party, possibly involving children, was taking place inside Bombay Bhel at the time of the blast.

Meanwhile, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said she was in touch with the country's representatives in Canada following the attack on an Indian restaurant, promising "our missions will work round the clock".

Mississauga, a large city on the shore of Lake Ontario, borders the larger city of Toronto and is home to Toronto Pearson International Airport.