Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 70 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse after handing himself in to police.

It follows dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct made against the film producer, although the charges relate to only two of them.

Mr Weinstein denies non-consensual sex and is expected to plead not guilty.

The development was welcomed by his accusers, with the actress Rose McGowan hailing it as a "significant moment".

What is Mr Weinstein charged with?

On Friday, Mr Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct. The charges relate to incidents involving two women.

"The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney," the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Mr Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of rape or a criminal sex act, officials said. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told reporters his client would plead not guilty to all charges.

Could he face further charges?

Yes. The Manhattan District Attorney's inquiry that was mentioned in the police statement is still ongoing, meaning it may uncover new evidence.

Elsewhere, police in California and the UK are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.

London's Metropolitan Police said last year that Mr Weinstein had been accused of assaulting three women in separate incidents in the late 1980s, 1992, 2010, 2011 and 2015.

He "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption As Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, an accuser, Rose McGowan, reacts

When will he go on trial?

That is not yet clear. A grand jury is currently deliberating whether there is enough evidence to indict Mr Weinstein, which would begin the process of him standing trial.

In order to come to this conclusion, the jury can issue subpoenas to compel people to testify or hand over documentation relating to the case.

It can also question witnesses, who are not allowed to have lawyers in attendance.

The grand jury must indict Mr Weinstein within six months, according to The New York Times. It estimates that it could be more than a year until a trial takes place.

What now for Mr Weinstein?

He has been released on $1m (£751,000) bail, and has agreed to wear a GPS tracker and to surrender his passport.

His next court appearance will be on 30 July, where he may find out if the grand jury has decided to indict him.