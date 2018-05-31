Trump to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption D'Souza is a conservative filmmaker and political commentator

President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he will fully pardon conservative writer Dinesh D'Souza on Thursday.

D'Souza was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution of $20,000 (£15,000) in 2014 to a New York politician.

D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation for violating federal campaign law.

Mr Trump said on Thursday D'Souza "was treated very unfairly".

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

D'Souza, who is a conservative filmmaker and political commentator, pleaded guilty in 2014 to using straw donors to illegal contribute money to a Senate campaign for his friend Wendy Long.

This would be Mr Trump's fifth full pardon. Among the president's prior pardons are Arizona Sherriff Joe Arpaio and former Bush White House aide Scooter Libby.

Who is Dinesh D'Souza?

He has stirred controversy on social media for his offensive comments directed towards former President Barack Obama.

In 2013, following the shooting of Trayvon Martin, D'Souza tweeted: "I am thankful this week when I remember that America is big enough and great enough to survive Grown-Up Trayvon in the White House!"

More recently he made headlines when he criticised survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February that left 17 people dead.

Florida lawmakers voted against opening debate on legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons.

"Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs," D'Souza tweeted. He later apologised.