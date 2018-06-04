Image copyright CBS Image caption Mary Harrison, 47, allegedly confessed to killing her husband over a cat

Police in Dallas, Texas say a woman has confessed to fatally shooting her husband "as he was beating the family cat" during an argument at their home.

Mary Harrison, 47, was arrested after telling detectives that she shot Dexter Harrison, 49, during a domestic dispute on Saturday, police say in a statement.

Neighbours say the cat recently went missing, and Mrs Harrison had posted flyers. It eventually returned.

She has been charged with murder and booked into a Dallas County jail.

The shooting took place around 06:45 local time, police say.

Mr Harrison was transported to the Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

According to neighbours, the couple and their two teenage sons had moved to the area a few months ago.

Mrs Harrison is being held on a bail of $100,000 (£75,000).