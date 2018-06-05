Image copyright Twitter/@MarkGray3 Image caption Twitter user Mark Gray spotted this unique iceberg

An iceberg with a distinct circular archway is wowing the crowds off Canada's eastern coast.

The glacial formation has been dubbed a "beauty berg" by Newfoundland and Labrador resident Mark Gray.

He took the photos of the mammoth chunk of ice off the coast of the remote town of Upper Amherst Cove, 300km (185 miles) north of St John's.

The Bonavista peninsula is in the province's so-called "iceberg alley".

Image copyright Twitter/@MarkGray3 Image caption There have been fewer than usual iceberg this year off Newfoundland's coast

The alley is the best place to see icebergs during peak season, which runs from spring to early summer.

The Amherst Cove iceberg is becoming a draw for photographers, reports l.

This year has been a quiet one so far for icebergs-spotters on the coast, according to the Canadian Press, with fewer than usual drifting by.

Image copyright Twitter/@MarkGray3 Image caption Twitter user Mark Gray spotted an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland

According to icebergfinder.com, there are 91 currently floating off the province's coast.

Icebergs are a draw for Canada's eastern-most province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The iceberg has caused problems for local fishermen

The province is among the best places in the world for viewing the ancient glacial formations.

In April 2017, the small tourist town of Ferryland on the Avalon Peninsula became a hot spot for people flocking to see one of the first icebergs of the season.

