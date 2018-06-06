Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police chase man driving stolen armoured personnel carrier

A soldier in the US has been arrested after stealing an armoured military vehicle and leading police on a two-hour chase through a busy city.

The vehicle was taken from the Ford Pickett National Guard base in Virginia on Tuesday and was driven at speed through the state capital, Richmond.

Footage posted on social media showed more than a dozen police cars in pursuit of the personnel carrier, which was not equipped with any weapons.

No injuries or crashes were reported.

The dramatic chase came to an end when the driver drove the vehicle on to a central reservation and was surrounded by police, according to local media.

In a news conference, police spokeswoman Sergeant Keeli Hill told reporters that the suspect was then tasered and later identified as a soldier.

"The military vehicle - which is not a tank - was driven at a maximum speed of about 40mph (65kmh)," she said, adding that it belonged to the Virginia National Guard.

As the incident unfolded, social media users posted videos and reacted with shock at the sight of an armoured vehicle with tank-style tracks being pursued by police.

"This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a 'Tank-like' vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment!" one person wrote.

"It's never a dull moment in Richmond," another post read.

The man, who has not been identified, is being held in custody pending charges.