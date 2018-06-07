Image copyright New Jersey State Police

A New Jersey state trooper has been unexpectedly reunited with the former police officer who helped his pregnant mother deliver him 27 years ago.

On Facebook, New Jersey State Police said: "Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Bailly for a minor motor vehicle violation."

In conversation, Mr Bailly asked Mr Patterson where he was from, and he said he had grown up on Poe Place.

Mr Bailly said he remembered the street as he had helped deliver a baby there.

You may also like:

The experience had stayed with Mr Bailly to the extent that he was able to describe details of the house, and even recalled the baby's name - Michael.

The stunned officer extended his hand and said: "My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me."

Image copyright New Jersey State Police Image caption After the chance meeting, Mr Patterson, and his mother, Karen, went to visit Mr Bailly at his home.

On October 5 1991, Mr Patterson's mother, Karen, was out shopping when she went into labour. After she had struggled home, her husband phoned a doctor.

Mr Bailly, who had been on the job for four years, was the first to respond to the incident.

And with baby Michael unable to wait any longer, the young officer was guided through the delivery process by the doctor, who was still on the phone line.

On Facebook, 18,000 people have reacted to the post, while thousands of others have "liked" the story on Instagram and Twitter.

Many commented on the post to share their surprise at the story, calling the coincidence "beautiful" and "awesome".

Image copyright Facebook

Others described the chance meeting as "meant to be", on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @maof4boysplus1 One of the best stories I’ve read in a long long time !!! Made me cry ! That was a “meant to be” moment...no coincidence ! Thx for sharing !!! — RC&M’s Mia (@maof4boysplus1) June 7, 2018 Report

Several people commented on the post with the same burning question - did Mr Patterson issue Mr Bailey a ticket?

Image copyright Facebook

New Jersey State Police Department confirmed to the BBC that Mr Bailly had been stopped because of his vehicle's tinted windows.

Mr Bailly was not issued a ticket but was advised to change the glass.

The police department said: "Trooper Patterson, Matthew Bailly, and both of their families were ecstatic about the reunion."

By George Pierpoint, UGC and Social News