Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anthony Bourdain with his girlfriend Asia Argento, a film director, at the Women in the World summit in April 2018. Argento is a high-profile founder of the #MeToo movement.

Tributes have been paid to chef and travel writer Anthony Bourdain after he was found dead of suspected suicide.

Bourdain's high-profile support of the #MeToo campaign, which exposed and raised awareness of sexual harassment in Hollywood, is being widely marked.

His girlfriend Asia Argento, a film director, was one of the first to make public allegations in 2017 against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Christiane Amanpour called him a "vital male partner" for women's rights.

The CNN broadcaster added: "He spoke up publicly for us."

Skip Twitter post by @camanpour Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018 Report

Journalist Isaac Chotiner described how much respect he had for Bourdain when interviewing him about #MeToo and restaurant culture.

Others shared excerpts from an interview Bourdain did with Slate magazine in which he described how he considered it a "personal failure" that he had not picked up on sexual harassment in his industry.

Actress Rose McGowan, who helped launch the #MeToo movement after making allegations against Harvey Weinstein, posted an emotional video online in reaction to the news.

"You were so loved, the world is not a better place without you," she wrote on Twitter.

The news comes in the same week as the suicide of American designer Kate Spade, prompting many to share mental health advice.

American politician and author Mike Huckabee wrote on Twitter that Bourdain's death is a reminder of how depression can affect anyone.

Journalist Meg Dalton wrote that she once waited hours to meet the chef to thank him for providing comfort during periods of depression.

Skip Twitter post by @megdalts In college, I waited hours to meet Anthony Bourdain so I could express my deepest gratitude—he was a source of comfort for me during my bouts of depression & suicidal thoughts. I’ve called this hotline several times & hope you will too if you’re struggling: 1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/IFTDJdHoVO — Meg Dalton (@megdalts) June 8, 2018 Report

Bourdain's ability to inspire viewers about food, travel and other cultures is also being celebrated.

British chef Gordon Ramsay paid tribute to how Bourdain spread interest in diverse food and cultures through his TV programmes, which took him to countries including Iran, Lebanon and Vietnam.

Skip Twitter post by @GordonRamsay Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018 Report

Members of the public are also sharing what the chef's TV programmes and books meant to them.

Twitter use Kaara wrote that Bourdain was her "idol" and that "he made me want to eat everything and go everywhere."

Another fan described how the chef was dedicated to changing stereotypes about the countries he visited.

Seltzer Auntie wrote that she was grateful to Bourdain for producing multiple episodes about Lebanon "to make sure war-torn wasn't the only impression people had of this incredible place."

"Anthony Bourdain passing is genuinely so upsetting to me. I remember always wanting to have a job like that, just exploring the world and eating great food. What a life to have lived. Gone too soon," wrote fan Lauren Summer.

