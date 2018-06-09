Image copyright JESCO DENZE

It was always slated to be a tense and awkward G7 summit and an Instagram post from the official account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel appears to have captured one of those moments.

Here's a who's who of the people pictured, and where they stand on the trade row:

1. Donald Trump, US president:

Mr Trump shocked America's allies - namely the EU, Mexico and Canada - when he recently announced a 25% tariff on imports of steel and 10% on aluminium from these countries. They are all threatening retaliatory measures and the rift overshadowed the summit leaving the American president isolated at times. Mr Trump departed early, complaining that America was "like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing". But his relationship with fellow G7 leaders was at "10 out of 10".

2. John Bolton, US national security adviser:

It's been just three months since he was appointed President Trump's top security adviser, but John Bolton has already made an impact. One of the president's arguments for the tariffs is on "national security grounds" - a view Mr Bolton has stridently backed.

3. Unidentified

4. Shinzo Abe, Japan prime minister:

The Japanese leader has come under increased pressure to join retaliatory measures against America's steep tariffs. It puts Shinzo Abe in a difficult position - the Japanese premier has tried hard to cultivate a warm relationship with President Trump and the two are said to have met at least 10 times since he was elected to the White House.

5. Unidentified

6. Angela Merkel, German chancellor:

The German leader has been at the forefront of talks to try to resolve differences at the summit, as is clear in this photo. Mrs Merkel apparently floated an idea to set up a mechanism to resolve trade disputes between the US and its allies on Friday. Asked during the summit about her relationship with President Trump, Mrs Merkel said the two leaders did not always agree, but could talk to each other: "I can say that I maintain a very open and direct relationship with the American president."

7. Emmanuel Macron, French president:

Emmanuel Macron engaged in a Twitter spat with President Trump over the tariffs just hours before it was due to start - leading some to question whether the blossoming "bromance" between the two was over. Despite this, they were seen at the summit on good terms, and President Macron's team said his talks with Trump were "frank and robust".

8. Theresa May, UK prime minister:

In a telephone call last week, Mrs May told President Trump she found the US tariffs "unjustified and deeply disappointing". But she also struck a more conciliatory tone at the summit, urging fellow leaders to step back from the brink of a possible trade war.

9. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council:

President Trump's top economic adviser has defended Donald Trump's move to increase tariffs and says his boss should not be held responsible for mounting trade conflicts with US allies. Mr Kudlow addressed reporters on the second day of the summit voicing his backing of the president's call for eliminating all tariffs between G7 nations, saying it was the "best way to promote economic growth".