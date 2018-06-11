Image copyright Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump said Canada's leader was "very dishonest and weak"

Canadian media have reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump's spat with the country's leader Justin Trudeau following last week's G7 summit.

Mr Trump posted a string of tweets attacking the Canadian prime minister's personality just hours after leaving the divisive meeting in Quebec.

"[He] acted so meek and mild," he said. "Very dishonest and weak."

Mr Trudeau has vowed retaliatory action next month over US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The tweets Mr Trump posted after the G7 contained direct attacks on the Canadian PM.

Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Some of Canada's most widely read newspapers hit back with angry editorials.

"He sulked his way through the first part of the meeting, gave his delegation the OK to sign the summit's pallid final communiqué, then threw a hissy fit and tore it up," the Toronto Star said.

"It was both dishonest and amateurish."

The newspaper said Mr Trump "chose to make up his own facts" about tariffs and trade.

The Globe and Mail newspaper was equally strong, branding the spat "one of the most flagrant manufactured crises ever perpetrated by an American administration against an ally".

"Mr Trump set an antagonistic tone for the summit by announcing, just prior to it, steep tariffs on Canadian and European steel and aluminium," it said.

French language daily Le Journal de Montreal said Mr Trudeau "became the scapegoat of Donald Trump and his advisers".

The leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party accused the US of "divisive rhetoric and personal attacks".

Skip Twitter post by @AndrewScheer This G7 meeting shows that united support for free trade is at serious risk.



Doug Ford, who was recently elected premier of Ontario, tweeted his support for Mr Trudeau.

Doug Ford, who was recently elected premier of Ontario, tweeted his support for Mr Trudeau.

We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and the people of Canada. My number one goal is to protect jobs in Ontario, starting with my unwavering support for our steel and aluminum workers. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 10, 2018

Mr Trump kept up his rhetoric from Singapore, where he is attending a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, condemning allies for the level of their payments towards Nato.

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018