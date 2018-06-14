Image copyright PA Image caption Graffiti artist Banksy has become internationally famous

Canadian police are investigating the reported theft of a Banksy artwork from an unauthorised exhibit of his work in Toronto.

Toronto police said the print was removed from the exhibit in the city's west end at some point on Sunday.

Its disappearance was discovered after police responded to a call over an alleged break-in at the exhibit site.

Police say the stolen print was called "Trolley Hunter" and valued at $35,000 (C$45,000; £26,000).

The exhibit showcases some 80 works from private collections.

The Art of Banksy show was curated by Steve Lazarides, the anonymous British street artist's former agent.

Mr Lazarides worked with the Bristol graffiti artist for about 10 years, though Banksy himself is not involved in the show.

The exhibit of the commercial collection, valued at a $35m, is being shown in a industrial building in Toronto.

The 2007 "Trolley Hunters" print depicts three crouching hunters, one aiming a spear at a grouping of shopping carts.

The promoting company behind the show confirmed that the print went missing during the setup of the exhibition, which opened this week.

"Due to the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time," said Starvox Exhibits president Corey Ross in an emailed statement.

The artist is known for his street pieces infused with political and social commentary, and his work that has gained him an international fan base.