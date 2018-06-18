Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption At least 2,000 children in the US have been separated from their families as they crossed the border

President Donald Trump has said he will not allow the US to become a "migrant camp", as he stood by his administration's immigration policies.

"The United States will not be a migrant camp," he said at the White House. "And it will not be refugee-holding facility - it won't be."

Photos over the weekend showed undocumented children being held in fenced enclosures at a Texas facility.

The UN human rights chief has condemned the policy as "unconscionable".

Mr Trump said on Monday: "You look at what's happening in Europe, you look at what's happening in other places.

"We cannot allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch."

The Trump administration last month rolled out its "zero tolerance" policy of splitting up undocumented immigrant families stopped at the border.

It has provoked fierce criticism from left and right, including even from the president's wife, Melania Trump.

The US first lady said over the weekend through a spokeswoman that she "hates to see children separated from families".

Former First Lady Laura Bush meanwhile wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that the policy was "cruel" and "immoral".

She said detention centre pictures were "eerily reminiscent" of Japanese-American internment camps during the Second World War.

What does the Trump administration say?

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Monday the undocumented children were being "very well taken care of" in US custody.

"We will not apologise for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," she told the National Sheriffs' Association annual conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards."

"If you cross the border illegally," she added, "if you make a false immigration claim, we will prosecute you. If you smuggle aliens... we will prosecute you."

Ms Nielsen was widely criticised on Sunday when she tweeted that her department does "not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period."

Addressing the same conference, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said undocumented immigrants were exploiting the US system.

He said previous White House administrations had granted effective immunity from prosecution to adults who illegally crossed the border with children, creating a "loophole".

"Why wouldn't you bring children with you if you know you will be released and not prosecuted?" he asked rhetorically.

