Former US football player Landon Donovan has defended his support of his team's North America rival, Mexico, in an advertisement for the World Cup.

The former USA captain shared an image of himself holding a scarf emblazoned with the words "my other team is Mexico", and tweeted "Vamos Mexico".

But some players were quick to condemn the move, with one saying he'd rather cut off his toe than support Mexico.

The US is not in Russia for the World Cup after it failed to qualify.

Donovan, 35, defended his pro-Mexico stance by citing his upbringing in Southern California playing "futbol" with Mexican teammates.

"My heart bleeds red, white and blue and no one should ever question my allegiance to and support of US soccer and all of its national teams," he said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Since the USMNT sadly is not participating in the 2018 World Cup, I am supportive of our CONCACAF rivals and would like to see them do well."

Donovan also referenced the successful North American bid for the 2026 World Cup in his response, saying that he too supports "building bridges, not barriers" between the countries.

"Not everyone's team is going and that's OK," Donovan said in a promotional video shared on Friday.

"Wells Fargo and I are inviting anyone in need of a team to root for to join us in cheering for the Mexican national team."

The video and subsequent tweets sparked outrage among some of his former teammates.

Herculez Gomez, a former US teammate who is now a commentator, called it "an incredibly terrible take".

This is an incredibly terrible take. Questioning ones loyalties to culture and/or heritage because HE questioned YOU for taking marketing dollars to "root" for your SPORTING RIVAL?



You can hate El Tri- this doesn't mean you have anything against Mexicans. ✊🏼 🇲🇽 🇺🇸



— herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 16, 2018

Sports journalist Sebastian Salazar said the US-Mexico rivalry was "the defining element" of the sport in North America.

Former US footballer Taylor Twellman said he would "rather cut off [his] toe" than root for Mexico.

I'd rather cut off my toe than "root for 🇲🇽" & I'm on the outside on this one, but how could I root for my/our rival?! Imagine any 🇨🇱 players rooting for 🇦🇷 today?! I can't imagine how @AmericanOutlaws would feel if I rooted for Mexico....but then again I'm old school.

But Donovan was not alone in his support for Mexico.

Some fans on Twitter agreed with supporting Mexico in the World Cup since the US did not qualify.

I agree; they may be USA's biggest rival, but they were good enough to be in the world cup and we were sadly not. Out of respect, I will cheer for Mexico to do well. That being said, my German wife & our son need a little consoling today. Sigh. I understand. — Keith 🎸🌪️🏐🛫 Lardie (@krlcreep) June 17, 2018

In addition to playing for the US national football team, Donovan played for the Los Angeles Galaxy for most of his career.

He signed this spring with Club Leon in Mexico's football league, Liga MX.