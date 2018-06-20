Image copyright Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that recreational use of cannabis will be legalised on 17 October, later than initially expected.

Parliament passed a law legalising recreational marijuana on Tuesday but it still needs to be implemented.

The law was expected to go into effect on 1 July, but the bill was delayed by Senate revisions.

The provinces then asked for extra time to plan how to regulate the sale of marijuana to the public.

The bill still needs royal assent from the governor general.

The federal law makes the sale and recreational use legal, but how it will be sold is up to provincial governments.

Adults over the age of 18 will be able to possess up to 30 grams (1 oz) of dried cannabis in public. But most provinces have raised the minimum age to 19, often in accordance with the legal drinking age.

The federal law would also allow for people to grow up to four plants at home for personal use. Two provinces, Quebec and Manitoba, have said they would outlaw home cultivation.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould told media on Wednesday that it was not the intent of the federal government to challenge provincial laws regarding home marijuana growth, but that the issue could wind up in the courts if an individual were to present a legal challenge.