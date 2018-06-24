Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The prop is mainly made of wood

A "blaster" used by Harrison Ford's character Han Solo in the film Return of the Jedi has sold at auction in New York for $550,000 (£415,000).

The weapon, made mostly of wood, had previously spent more than 30 years in the possession of the film's art director James Schoppe.

It sold for more than a lightsaber used by Mark Hamill in the first two Star Wars films, which fetched $450,000.

Mr Schoppe was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film.

He put about 40 other items up for auction, including an Ewok axe and plans for Jabba the Hutt's ship.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Han Solo brandishing the blaster in Return of the Jedi

The Ewok axe went for $11,250 and another blaster prop fetched $90,624, Julien's Auctions said.

The most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia was an R2-D2 droid used in several Star Wars films. It fetched $2.76m in Los Angeles last year.