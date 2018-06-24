In picture: Ugliest dogs compete for 2018 world title
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, won this year's World's Ugliest Dog title at an event in California.
-
AFP/Getty
Zsa Zsa has an underbite and a tongue that almost touches the floor - but these are qualities that won over judges at The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on 23 June. The nine-year-old English bulldog walked away with the 2018 title.
-
AFP/Getty
The competition saw 14 canines compete for prize money of $1,500 (£1,130), including Himisaboo, a Chinese crested wiener dog mix, seen here with his owner Heather Wilson.
-
AFP/Getty
While the competition highlights unattractive pooches, organisers say it is actually a celebration of the dogs, many of whom were rescued from shelters or puppy farms. Here is Wild Thang, a Pekingese, who was a strong contender.
-
AFP/Getty
Tee Tee, a Chinese crested, was also among the competitors. The annual event is intended to promote pet adoption.
-
AFP/Getty
Mandarina flashes a toothy smile to the camera as she walks across the stage. The event is held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.
-
AFP/Getty
Rascal Deux, a Chinese crested, channelled his inner John Lennon, but it was not enough to win the contest.
-
AFP/Getty
Last year's World's Ugliest Dog Competition winner Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff, took to the stage before his successor was crowned.
-
AFP/Getty
Winner Zsa Zsa was joined on stage by runner up Scamp, a mix breed who won the contest in 2016