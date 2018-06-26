Image copyright Jane Daly Image caption Clara Daly helps deaf and blind Tim Cook during a flight

It was chance that brought Clara Daly and Tim Cook together. It was an act of kindness that brought their story to the attention of millions.

Clara, 15, was travelling home to California from Boston, US, with her mother when their flight was cancelled. They were rebooked onto a flight to Portland, Oregon.

Tim Cook, 64, was also flying to Portland. Mr Cook is deaf and blind, and was travelling alone.

Fellow passenger Lynette Scriber, who was sat in the same row as Mr Cook, wrote on Facebook that he had "no way to communicate with cabin crew".

In a final attempt to communicate with Mr Cook, airline staff made an announcement asking if any passengers knew sign language.

This is when Clara, who has been learning American Sign Language (ASL) for a year, came forward.

The teenager spelled out words using ASL onto the palms of Tim's hands, allowing him to feel the letters.

Image copyright Jane Daly Image caption Clara decided to learn ASL as her dyslexia makes learning other languages difficult

In a viral Facebook post about the interaction, Lynette Scriber, explained: "It was fascinating to watch as she signed one letter at a time into his hand. He was able to 'read' her signing and they carried on an animated conversation."

Ms Scriber's post has received over a million positive reactions and has been shared more than 700,000 times.

Clara's willingness to help has moved many online. Around 90,000 people have commented on the post to applaud the "beautiful" story and the teenager's willingness to help.

Ms Scriber wrote that the incident was a reminder "that there are still good, good people who are willing to look out for each other".

Jane Daly, Clara's mother, also shared the story on Facebook.

She wrote: "Clara told me that she thought it was meant to be that our original flight was cancelled and we were placed on this flight so that she could be there to help this man."

Ms Daly said she was "proud" of her daughter's actions.

Alaska Airlines released a statement in praise of Clara.

One cabin crew member who witnessed Clara and Tim's interaction commented that "Clara was amazing".

They continued: "You could tell Tim was very excited to have someone he could speak to and she was such an angel."