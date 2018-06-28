Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Helicopter video shows police escorting people from the Capital Gazette newspaper building

A shooting at a local newspaper in Maryland has left five people dead and more injured, say officials.

Police said there were multiple fatalities at the scene, and that a suspect was now in custody.

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday afternoon.

One reporter has said a gunman shot through a glass door to the office at "multiple employees".

"We've had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon," county executive Steve Schuh said in a news conference.

"There are several people who have died from this incident."

Police said they could not identify the exact weapon at the time. They said the suspect was being interrogated by law enforcement.

Several federal agencies, including the FBI, were involved in responding to the shooting.

Police Lt Ryan Frashure could not confirm whether the shooting took place in the newsroom, and said police are still evacuating and securing the building.

Skip Twitter post by @PhilDavis_CG Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018 Report

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" and was in contact with authorities.

Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen responded to the Gazette journalist on Twitter, saying "journalists shouldn't have to fend off bullets in the newsroom".

Skip Twitter post by @ChrisVanHollen Phil, I can’t imagine what you and the entire Capital Gazette team are going through right now. Journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs—this is not normal. Stay strong. https://t.co/hchUMIaMN1 — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018 Report

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding.

The Capital Gazette is a daily newspaper and digital news site that is a part of Capital Gazette Communications.

Capital Gazette Communications publishes several local papers and is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.