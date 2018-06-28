Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police describe how the shooting at the newspaper office ended

At least five people are dead and more "severely injured" after a shooting at the office of the Capital Gazette, a local newspaper group in Annapolis, Maryland. Tweets by journalists at the scene describe a terrifying ordeal. Police have confirmed the unidentified shooter is in custody.

Anthony Messenger, an intern with the Capital Gazette, tweeted moments after the incident began. A colleague of his later confirmed that he was safe.

Phil Davis, a crime reporter, was in the building at the time of the shooting. He told The Baltimore Sun it "was like a war zone" and that he and his colleagues hid under their desks from a lone male gunman.

He tweeted what that felt like as he waited to be interviewed by police.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Mr Davis told the Baltimore Sun: "I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff - not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death - all the time.

"But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatising it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

He said that he and others remained hidden under the desks when the shooter stopped firing. Police arrived within a minute, local officials said, and surrounded the gunman.

Reporters then began tweeting about their safety, and the welfare of their colleagues.

A photojournalist, Joshua McKerrow, posted pictures of the police response to Twitter. He later said he was "heartbroken".

I don't have many details right now. My colleagues Phil Davis, Chase Cook, Anthony Messenger, Rick Hutzell and Selene San Felice are ok. Rachael Pacella is in the hospital with an injury. — Danielle Ohl (@DTOhl) June 28, 2018

Police said they safely evacuated 170 people from the building, which housed 30 other businesses.

The editor of the Capital Gazette website, Jimmy DeButts, said he was devastated. He also paid tribute to the newspaper's journalists, saying: "The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be."